Should You Invest in Crocs Inc. (CROX) Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CROX is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CROX is $140.70, which is $36.64 above the current market price. The public float for CROX is 59.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.16% of that float. The average trading volume for CROX on August 09, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

CROX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has decreased by -0.40 when compared to last closing price of 104.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/23 that Crocs Stock Tumbles. Here Is What’s to Blame.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX’s stock has fallen by -2.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.34% and a quarterly drop of -10.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Crocs Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.85% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CROX Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.90. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from SMACH THOMAS J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $105.27 back on Aug 02. After this action, SMACH THOMAS J now owns 10,000 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $789,525 using the latest closing price.

TREFF DOUGLAS J, the Director of Crocs Inc., purchase 1,926 shares at $103.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that TREFF DOUGLAS J is holding 97,656 shares at $200,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +15.19. The total capital return value is set at 39.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.33. Equity return is now at value 74.20, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc. (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 317.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 57.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.