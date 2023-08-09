SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.54 in comparison to its previous close of 0.41, however, the company has experienced a -2.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 7.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPRC on August 09, 2023 was 217.96K shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

The stock of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has seen a -2.91% decrease in the past week, with a -19.12% drop in the past month, and a -29.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.96% for SPRC’s stock, with a -39.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5001. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -41.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd. stands at -192.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.