SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) has increased by 15.42 when compared to last closing price of 19.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that SciPlay Appoints Jim Bombassei as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Right Now?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCPL is at 0.38.

The public float for SCPL is 20.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for SCPL on August 09, 2023 was 372.11K shares.

SCPL’s Market Performance

SCPL’s stock has seen a 15.54% increase for the week, with a 13.68% rise in the past month and a 33.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for SciPlay Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.12% for SCPL’s stock, with a 33.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCPL Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL rose by +15.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw 41.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPL starting from Cohen Gerald D., who sale 1,044 shares at the price of $16.08 back on May 16. After this action, Cohen Gerald D. now owns 25,593 shares of SciPlay Corporation, valued at $16,788 using the latest closing price.

OQuinn Daniel, the Interim CFO and Secretary of SciPlay Corporation, sale 5,900 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that OQuinn Daniel is holding 2,402 shares at $98,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.89 for the present operating margin

+66.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +3.34. The total capital return value is set at 26.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.71. Total debt to assets is 0.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.