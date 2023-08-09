Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX: REPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) is $54.50, which is $20.81 above the current market price. The public float for REPX is 12.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REPX on August 09, 2023 was 74.13K shares.

REPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX: REPX) has plunged by -9.63 when compared to previous closing price of 37.28, but the company has seen a -8.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

REPX’s Market Performance

REPX’s stock has fallen by -8.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.68% and a quarterly drop of -20.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.94% for REPX’s stock, with a -1.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for REPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REPX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on June 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REPX Trading at -6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPX fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.07. In addition, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. saw 14.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPX starting from Riley Kevin, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $35.11 back on Jun 29. After this action, Riley Kevin now owns 190,899 shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc., valued at $105,330 using the latest closing price.

Libin Alvin Gerald, the 10% Owner of Riley Exploration Permian Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $43.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Libin Alvin Gerald is holding 1,774,779 shares at $131,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.28 for the present operating margin

+16.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. stands at -8.88. The total capital return value is set at -7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.59.

Based on Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.20. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.