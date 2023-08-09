Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 7.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RWT is $8.25, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for RWT is 112.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.89% of that float. The average trading volume for RWT on August 09, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT’s stock has seen a 3.32% increase for the week, with a 22.71% rise in the past month and a 34.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Redwood Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.90% for RWT’s stock, with a 11.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWT Trading at 18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.