Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock Showcases -0.57% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) has seen a 5.88% increase in the past week, with a -6.90% drop in the past month, and a 19.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for RCAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for RCAT’s stock, with a -0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCAT is 0.54.

The public float for RCAT is 34.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On August 09, 2023, RCAT’s average trading volume was 545.47K shares.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT)’s stock price has soared by 10.18 in relation to previous closing price of 0.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCAT Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0807. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc. saw 14.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 20. After this action, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now owns 819,488 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc., sale 76,090 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 919,488 shares at $82,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-245.16 for the present operating margin

-3.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc. stands at -273.29. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -37.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.