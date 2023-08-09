Real-Time Update: CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) has seen a 15.38% increase in the past week, with a 28.58% gain in the past month, and a -31.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for PMTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.81% for PMTS’s stock, with a -8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) Right Now?

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PMTS is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PMTS is 4.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMTS on August 09, 2023 was 87.08K shares.

PMTS) stock’s latest price update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 24.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PMTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PMTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $26 based on the research report published on December 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PMTS Trading at 18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +35.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMTS rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.97. In addition, CPI Card Group Inc. saw -21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMTS starting from Riley H Sanford, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $23.35 back on Jun 09. After this action, Riley H Sanford now owns 7,500 shares of CPI Card Group Inc., valued at $58,380 using the latest closing price.

Riley H Sanford, the Director of CPI Card Group Inc., purchase 2,628 shares at $24.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Riley H Sanford is holding 5,000 shares at $63,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMTS

Equity return is now at value -46.80, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.