Real-Time Update: AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, AGBA stock has gone down by -21.96%, with a monthly decline of -32.95% and a quarterly plunge of -52.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.85% for AGBA Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.24% for AGBA stock, with a simple moving average of -66.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AGBA is 8.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGBA on August 09, 2023 was 388.43K shares.

AGBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) has decreased by -9.05 when compared to last closing price of 1.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGBA Trading at -31.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -30.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGBA fell by -21.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2034. In addition, AGBA Group Holding Limited saw -38.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.77 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGBA Group Holding Limited stands at -143.24. The total capital return value is set at -120.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -235.89.

Based on AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA), the company’s capital structure generated 107.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.