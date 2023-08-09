Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for QTRX is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QTRX is $27.75, which is -$1.15 below the current market price. The public float for QTRX is 34.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume for QTRX on August 09, 2023 was 355.40K shares.

QTRX stock's latest price update

The stock price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) has jumped by 16.89 compared to previous close of 21.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QTRX’s Market Performance

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has seen a 1.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.55% gain in the past month and a 46.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for QTRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.95% for QTRX’s stock, with a 64.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QTRX Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.80. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw 83.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from DOYLE MICHAEL A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Aug 15. After this action, DOYLE MICHAEL A now owns 48,614 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $152,418 using the latest closing price.

Toloue Masoud, the President & CEO of Quanterix Corporation, purchase 105,000 shares at $10.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Toloue Masoud is holding 185,823 shares at $1,095,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.57 for the present operating margin

+43.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corporation stands at -91.64. The total capital return value is set at -16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.44. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.94. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.