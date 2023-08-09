Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ: PWM) is above average at 66.89x.

The public float for PWM is 3.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. The average trading volume of PWM on August 09, 2023 was 4.06M shares.

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ: PWM)’s stock price has decreased by -8.18 compared to its previous closing price of 11.00. However, the company has seen a -21.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The volatility ratio for the week is 17.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.50% for Prestige Wealth Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.07% for PWM’s stock, with a -33.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought PWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares sank -46.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWM fell by -21.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Prestige Wealth Inc. saw 87.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 25.40 for asset returns.

In summary, Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.