PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) has seen a -14.50% decrease in the past week, with a -19.86% drop in the past month, and a -17.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for PWFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.05% for PWFL’s stock, with a -18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The public float for PWFL is 32.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWFL on August 09, 2023 was 97.43K shares.

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.55 in relation to its previous close of 2.63. However, the company has experienced a -14.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PWFL Trading at -22.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -20.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL fell by -14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, PowerFleet Inc. saw -14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWFL starting from CASEY MICHAEL J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, CASEY MICHAEL J now owns 174,763 shares of PowerFleet Inc., valued at $59,356 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.14 for the present operating margin

+47.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc. stands at -5.18. The total capital return value is set at -3.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL), the company’s capital structure generated 21.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.51. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.