Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is 13.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLTK is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is $13.97, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for PLTK is 45.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. On August 09, 2023, PLTK’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.26 in comparison to its previous close of 11.12, however, the company has experienced a -15.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that ‘Angry Birds’ Owner Gets Takeover Bid From Playtika

PLTK’s Market Performance

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has experienced a -15.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.28% drop in the past month, and a -0.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for PLTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.75% for PLTK’s stock, with a -2.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $15.80 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -20.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -15.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 18.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Jul 28. After this action, Chau On now owns 79,910,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $4,755,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 300,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chau On is holding 80,310,506 shares at $3,677,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value -84.90, with 9.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.