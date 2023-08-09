PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PETQ is at 1.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PETQ is $27.50, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for PETQ is 27.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume for PETQ on August 09, 2023 was 199.05K shares.

PETQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) has increased by 8.87 when compared to last closing price of 17.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PETQ’s Market Performance

PETQ’s stock has risen by 16.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.98% and a quarterly rise of 63.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for PetIQ Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.50% for PETQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 58.28% for the last 200 days.

PETQ Trading at 25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +21.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETQ rose by +17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.44. In addition, PetIQ Inc. saw 105.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETQ starting from Herrman Robert Michael, who purchase 1,376 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Herrman Robert Michael now owns 9,050 shares of PetIQ Inc., valued at $14,998 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael A, the PRESIDENT of PetIQ Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Smith Michael A is holding 38,155 shares at $97,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.65 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetIQ Inc. stands at -5.23. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on PetIQ Inc. (PETQ), the company’s capital structure generated 224.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.21. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.