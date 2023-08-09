Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) has increased by 31.21 when compared to last closing price of 10.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) Right Now?

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 257.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAY is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAY is $12.29, which is -$2.9 below the current market price. The public float for PAY is 19.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.31% of that float. The average trading volume for PAY on August 09, 2023 was 70.09K shares.

PAY’s Market Performance

PAY’s stock has seen a 27.75% increase for the week, with a 41.11% rise in the past month and a 74.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for Paymentus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.17% for PAY’s stock, with a 51.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAY Trading at 34.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +41.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAY rose by +27.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Paymentus Holdings Inc. saw 75.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAY starting from Portocalis Gerasimos (Jerry), who sale 3,677 shares at the price of $10.39 back on Jun 28. After this action, Portocalis Gerasimos (Jerry) now owns 439,470 shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc., valued at $38,204 using the latest closing price.

Portocalis Gerasimos (Jerry), the Chief Commercial Officer of Paymentus Holdings Inc., sale 2,008 shares at $10.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Portocalis Gerasimos (Jerry) is holding 443,147 shares at $21,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.60 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paymentus Holdings Inc. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at -0.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.13. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.