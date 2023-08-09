Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has gone down by -25.61% for the week, with a -20.65% drop in the past month and a 8.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.70% for LPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.42% for LPRO’s stock, with a -1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Right Now?

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LPRO is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LPRO is $11.50, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for LPRO is 106.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume for LPRO on August 09, 2023 was 696.59K shares.

LPRO) stock’s latest price update

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.95 in comparison to its previous close of 10.25, however, the company has experienced a -25.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPRO Trading at -23.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -23.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -26.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 21.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Flynn John Joseph, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $11.21 back on Jul 21. After this action, Flynn John Joseph now owns 2,529,666 shares of Open Lending Corporation, valued at $560,405 using the latest closing price.

Flynn John Joseph, the Director of Open Lending Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $10.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Flynn John Joseph is holding 2,579,666 shares at $501,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.35 for the present operating margin

+88.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Lending Corporation stands at +37.09. The total capital return value is set at 28.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.97. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 71.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 40.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.