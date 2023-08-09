Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.56 in comparison to its previous close of 17.36, however, the company has experienced a 1.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Five Dead After Bank Shooting in Louisville, Ky., Police Say

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONB is 0.85.

The public float for ONB is 289.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONB on August 09, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB stock saw an increase of 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.09% and a quarterly increase of 37.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Old National Bancorp (ONB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.25% for ONB’s stock, with a 6.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.21. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from Moran John V, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.85 back on May 09. After this action, Moran John V now owns 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $49,625 using the latest closing price.

Ryan James C III, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 8,200 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ryan James C III is holding 625,066 shares at $100,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.