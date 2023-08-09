Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) is above average at 74.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOVT is 35.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOVT on August 09, 2023 was 134.63K shares.

NOVT stock's latest price update

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.41 in relation to its previous close of 172.71. However, the company has experienced a -13.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOVT’s Market Performance

NOVT’s stock has fallen by -13.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.78% and a quarterly drop of -4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Novanta Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.71% for NOVT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.83% for the last 200 days.

NOVT Trading at -12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVT fell by -13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.95. In addition, Novanta Inc. saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVT starting from Young Brian S, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $170.93 back on Feb 02. After this action, Young Brian S now owns 33,539 shares of Novanta Inc., valued at $1,025,586 using the latest closing price.

Glastra Matthijs, the Chief Executive Officer of Novanta Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $165.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Glastra Matthijs is holding 80,254 shares at $1,159,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.48 for the present operating margin

+41.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novanta Inc. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Novanta Inc. (NOVT), the company’s capital structure generated 84.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.87. Total debt to assets is 39.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Novanta Inc. (NOVT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.