Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Stock Experiences 19.58% Monthly Change

In the past week, NOG stock has gone up by 6.27%, with a monthly gain of 19.58% and a quarterly surge of 30.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.61% for NOG’s stock, with a 26.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is above average at 2.78x. The 36-month beta value for NOG is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOG is $47.31, which is $4.58 above than the current price. The public float for NOG is 81.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.96% of that float. The average trading volume of NOG on August 09, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

NOG) stock’s latest price update

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.02 in comparison to its previous close of 41.83, however, the company has experienced a 6.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOG Trading at 20.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +19.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG rose by +6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.16. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 35.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Allen Chad W, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $40.32 back on Aug 03. After this action, Allen Chad W now owns 49,097 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $193,549 using the latest closing price.

Evans James B., the Chief Technical Officer of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $40.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Evans James B. is holding 39,987 shares at $161,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.47 for the present operating margin

+66.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 77.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value 124.80, with 39.60 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 53.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.