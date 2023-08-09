NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is $13.43, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for NEX is 200.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEX on August 09, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has increased by 1.04 when compared to last closing price of 11.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NEX’s Market Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has seen a -0.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.75% gain in the past month and a 51.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for NEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.05% for NEX’s stock, with a 26.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.75 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEX Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $11.69 back on Aug 02. After this action, Drummond Robert Wayne Jr now owns 1,528,252 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $2,921,250 using the latest closing price.

McDonald Kevin M, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $11.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that McDonald Kevin M is holding 329,560 shares at $1,170,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at +9.71. The total capital return value is set at 34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value 69.90, with 33.20 for asset returns.

Based on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 23.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.