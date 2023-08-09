NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for NEXT is 90.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.58% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of NEXT was 2.05M shares.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.93 in comparison to its previous close of 5.36, however, the company has experienced a -3.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT’s stock has fallen by -3.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.89% and a quarterly drop of -10.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.65% for NextDecade Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.28% for NEXT’s stock, with a -10.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NEXT Trading at -20.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -37.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.