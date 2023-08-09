Neonode Inc. (NEON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON)’s stock price has soared by 8.86 in relation to previous closing price of 1.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -47.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEON is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEON is $8.50, which is $21.35 above the current price. The public float for NEON is 10.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEON on August 09, 2023 was 143.26K shares.

NEON’s Market Performance

NEON’s stock has seen a -47.17% decrease for the week, with a -54.74% drop in the past month and a -70.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for Neonode Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.63% for NEON’s stock, with a -67.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NEON Trading at -65.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.80%, as shares sank -52.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON fell by -47.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.8400. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw -60.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.84 for the present operating margin

+76.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc. stands at -86.12. The total capital return value is set at -26.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.42. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Neonode Inc. (NEON), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.32. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neonode Inc. (NEON) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.