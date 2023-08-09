NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEO is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is $21.64, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for NEO is 125.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. On August 09, 2023, NEO’s average trading volume was 862.89K shares.

The stock price of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) has dropped by -3.04 compared to previous close of 15.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

NEO’s Market Performance

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a -12.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.67% decline in the past month and a -0.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.51% for NEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.90% for the last 200 days.

NEO Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.85. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 65.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.