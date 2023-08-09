Navigating the Volatility of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s (GILT) Stock

In the past week, GILT stock has gone up by 10.74%, with a monthly gain of 6.70% and a quarterly surge of 29.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.57% for GILT’s stock, with a 23.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) Right Now?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 179.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is $7.00, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for GILT is 51.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GILT on August 09, 2023 was 114.64K shares.

GILT stock's latest price update

The stock of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) has increased by 11.45 when compared to last closing price of 6.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GILT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GILT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GILT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $7 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GILT Trading at 16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILT rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. saw 20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GILT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+36.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stands at -2.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.55. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.