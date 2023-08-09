Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.03 compared to its previous closing price of 5.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MSGM is 2.27.

The public float for MSGM is 1.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On August 09, 2023, MSGM’s average trading volume was 494.15K shares.

MSGM’s Market Performance

MSGM stock saw an increase of -8.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.89% and a quarterly increase of 24.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.71% for Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.04% for MSGM’s stock, with a -3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on August 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MSGM Trading at 42.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.53%, as shares surge +40.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGM fell by -8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Motorsport Games Inc. saw 45.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGM starting from ZOI MIKE, who purchase 441,402 shares at the price of $6.68 back on Feb 01. After this action, ZOI MIKE now owns 1,480,385 shares of Motorsport Games Inc., valued at $2,948,565 using the latest closing price.

ZOI MIKE, the 10% Owner of Motorsport Games Inc., purchase 338,983 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ZOI MIKE is holding 1,038,983 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGM

Equity return is now at value -304.00, with -119.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.