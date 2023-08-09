Make Informed Decisions with Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Stock Updates

In the past week, BROS stock has gone down by -9.15%, with a monthly decline of -3.75% and a quarterly plunge of -13.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Dutch Bros Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.66% for BROS’s stock, with a -12.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.52.

The public float for BROS is 41.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BROS on August 09, 2023 was 892.09K shares.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 27.90. However, the company has seen a -9.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BROS Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.28. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Ricci Joth, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $30.29 back on Aug 01. After this action, Ricci Joth now owns 1,976,335 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $2,423,463 using the latest closing price.

Ricci Joth, the CEO and President of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 160,000 shares at $37.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Ricci Joth is holding 2,056,335 shares at $6,004,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.