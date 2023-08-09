Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) is $16.14, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 119.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGNI on August 09, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI)'s stock price has plunged in relation to previous closing price of 14.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 06/24/22 that As Netflix Explores Ad Partnerships, Google, Comcast, and Magnite Could Be Top Contenders

MGNI’s Market Performance

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has experienced a -14.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.37% drop in the past month, and a 43.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.87% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at -9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -16.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI fell by -13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.70. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw 19.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Jul 11. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,405,072 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $375,500 using the latest closing price.

Evans Katie Seitz, the Chief Operating Officer of Magnite Inc., sale 17,774 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Evans Katie Seitz is holding 356,071 shares at $266,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.