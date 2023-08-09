Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LXFR is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LXFR is $25.00, The public float for LXFR is 26.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXFR on August 09, 2023 was 132.52K shares.

LXFR stock's latest price update

The stock of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) has decreased by -1.30 when compared to last closing price of 12.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LXFR’s Market Performance

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) has experienced a -4.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.34% drop in the past month, and a -18.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for LXFR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.92% for LXFR’s stock, with a -19.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXFR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LXFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LXFR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on February 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LXFR Trading at -15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXFR fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Luxfer Holdings PLC saw -11.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXFR starting from Hipple Richard J, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Dec 15. After this action, Hipple Richard J now owns 16,070 shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC, valued at $41,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.10 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luxfer Holdings PLC stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.43. Total debt to assets is 25.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.