Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNW is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) is $77.28, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 90.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. On August 09, 2023, LNW’s average trading volume was 608.53K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LNW) stock’s latest price update

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.63 in comparison to its previous close of 71.15, however, the company has experienced a 5.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that SciPlay Appoints Jim Bombassei as Chief Financial Officer

LNW’s Market Performance

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has experienced a 5.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.30% rise in the past month, and a 22.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for LNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.57% for LNW’s stock, with a 17.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $70 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.13. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc. saw 24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from McLennan Hamish, who sale 25,500 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, McLennan Hamish now owns 9,750 shares of Light & Wonder Inc., valued at $1,657,500 using the latest closing price.

Odell Jamie, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $58.90 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Odell Jamie is holding 10,000 shares at $294,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc. stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 378.50, with 59.30 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.