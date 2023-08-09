Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) has increased by 12.17 when compared to last closing price of 8.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LILAK is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LILAK is $11.90, which is $1.06 above the current price. The public float for LILAK is 140.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LILAK on August 09, 2023 was 964.64K shares.

LILAK’s Market Performance

LILAK stock saw an increase of 14.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.54% and a quarterly increase of 11.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.94% for LILAK’s stock, with a 13.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILAK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LILAK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LILAK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILAK Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILAK rose by +13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.29. In addition, Liberty Latin America Ltd. saw 22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LILAK starting from Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who purchase 60,314 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Zinterhofer Eric Louis now owns 12,203,603 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd., valued at $471,119 using the latest closing price.

Zinterhofer Eric Louis, the Director of Liberty Latin America Ltd., sale 60,314 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Zinterhofer Eric Louis is holding 0 shares at $467,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LILAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+49.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at 6.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82.

Based on Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK), the company’s capital structure generated 415.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.58. Total debt to assets is 58.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.