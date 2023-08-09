Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lennar Corporation (LEN) by analysts is $138.10, which is $11.08 above the current market price. The public float for LEN is 246.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of LEN was 2.30M shares.

LEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 127.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/15/23 that What Lennar’s Results Say About the Housing Market

LEN’s Market Performance

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has seen a 0.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.89% gain in the past month and a 10.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for LEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for LEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $150 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEN Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.69. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 40.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from Banse Amy, who purchase 790 shares at the price of $126.42 back on Jul 21. After this action, Banse Amy now owns 7,293 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $99,872 using the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $126.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 141,386 shares at $1,264,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corporation (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lennar Corporation (LEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.