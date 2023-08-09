Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has increased by 2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 16.70. However, the company has seen a 14.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is $17.64, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 125.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTOS on August 09, 2023 was 885.91K shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stock saw an increase of 14.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.95% and a quarterly increase of 30.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.21% for KTOS stock, with a simple moving average of 40.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 21.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +26.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 66.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Lund Deanna H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, Lund Deanna H now owns 165,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Mendoza Marie, the SVP & General Counsel of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Mendoza Marie is holding 40,364 shares at $14,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.