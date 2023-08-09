Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Stock Observes 7.37% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, KNX stock has gone down by -0.18%, with a monthly gain of 7.31% and a quarterly surge of 4.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for KNX’s stock, with a 7.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KNX is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KNX is $62.05, which is $2.43 above the current price. The public float for KNX is 155.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNX on August 09, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

KNX) stock’s latest price update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.55 in relation to its previous close of 60.56. However, the company has experienced a -0.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/21/23 that A Trucker’s Stock Is Up, a Railroad Stock Is Down. They Delivered the Same Message.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $52 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNX Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.98. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Flanagan Cary M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Aug 02. After this action, Flanagan Cary M now owns 5,880 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $118,002 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT KEVIN P, the Executive Chairman of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $60.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that KNIGHT KEVIN P is holding 1,497,360 shares at $6,018,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.