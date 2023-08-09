Knife River Corporation (KNF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KNF is $56.00, which is $1.5 above the current price. The public float for KNF is 56.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNF on August 09, 2023 was 843.79K shares.

KNF) stock’s latest price update

Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.31 compared to its previous closing price of 47.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KNF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for KNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.98% for KNF’s stock, with a 19.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KNF Trading at 19.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNF rose by +17.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.44. In addition, Knife River Corporation saw 30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+14.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knife River Corporation stands at +4.59. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.57.

Based on Knife River Corporation (KNF), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 31.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knife River Corporation (KNF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.