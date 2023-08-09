Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI) Stock Sees a0.24 Increase

In the past week, KCGI stock has gone down by -0.14%, with a monthly gain of 0.61% and a quarterly surge of 1.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.12% for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for KCGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI) is 24.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KCGI is 0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for KCGI is 27.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On August 09, 2023, KCGI’s average trading volume was 161.81K shares.

KCGI) stock’s latest price update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 10.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KCGI Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KCGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KCGI fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V saw 4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KCGI

The total capital return value is set at -0.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.