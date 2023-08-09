Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has seen a 2.99% increase in the past week, with a 9.39% gain in the past month, and a -4.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for BZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for BZ stock, with a simple moving average of -6.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BZ is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BZ is $154.13, which is $4.6 above the current price. The public float for BZ is 364.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZ on August 09, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

BZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has surged by 1.28 when compared to previous closing price of 16.85, but the company has seen a 2.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BZ Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.