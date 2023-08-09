Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Stock Observes 33.43% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) has seen a 25.00% increase in the past week, with a -15.49% drop in the past month, and a 45.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.78% for DERM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.62% for DERM’s stock, with a 33.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DERM is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DERM is $5.00, which is $2.6 above than the current price. The public float for DERM is 5.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume of DERM on August 09, 2023 was 176.61K shares.

DERM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) has jumped by 12.15 compared to previous close of 2.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at 29.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, Journey Medical Corporation saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Maraoui Claude, who sale 20,767 shares at the price of $1.76 back on Jul 24. After this action, Maraoui Claude now owns 2,127,386 shares of Journey Medical Corporation, valued at $36,550 using the latest closing price.

Benesch Joseph, the of Journey Medical Corporation, sale 4,072 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Benesch Joseph is holding 63,160 shares at $7,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corporation stands at -40.22. The total capital return value is set at -58.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.54. Equity return is now at value -179.70, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Journey Medical Corporation (DERM), the company’s capital structure generated 156.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.05. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.