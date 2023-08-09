JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.87 in relation to its previous close of 18.44. However, the company has experienced a -10.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) by analysts is $16.58, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for JELD is 83.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of JELD was 479.51K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD’s stock has seen a -10.26% decrease for the week, with a -1.01% drop in the past month and a 32.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.81% for JELD’s stock, with a 29.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JELD Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.62. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 72.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Craven Timothy, who sale 3,852 shares at the price of $14.52 back on May 17. After this action, Craven Timothy now owns 44,038 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $55,927 using the latest closing price.

Krause John, the SVP & GM, NA of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., sale 3,844 shares at $14.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Krause John is holding 93,231 shares at $54,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.11 for the present operating margin

+18.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 266.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.69. Total debt to assets is 55.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.