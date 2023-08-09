James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR)’s stock price has plunge by -8.44relation to previous closing price of 17.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Right Now?

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) is $27.00, which is $10.9 above the current market price. The public float for JRVR is 36.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JRVR on August 09, 2023 was 175.79K shares.

JRVR’s Market Performance

JRVR’s stock has seen a -11.67% decrease for the week, with a -5.13% drop in the past month and a -23.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for James River Group Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.65% for JRVR’s stock, with a -23.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JRVR Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR fell by -11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.15. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd. saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JRVR starting from Gould Kirstin, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $23.05 back on Nov 04. After this action, Gould Kirstin now owns 9,589 shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd., valued at $69,147 using the latest closing price.

Brown Thomas Lynn, the Director of James River Group Holdings Ltd., purchase 2,000 shares at $23.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Brown Thomas Lynn is holding 9,439 shares at $46,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for James River Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.18. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.