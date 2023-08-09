James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) has jumped by 14.50 compared to previous close of 27.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is 27.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JHX is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) is $31.81, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for JHX is 418.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On August 09, 2023, JHX’s average trading volume was 46.37K shares.

JHX’s Market Performance

The stock of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) has seen a 9.22% increase in the past week, with a 19.02% rise in the past month, and a 32.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for JHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.70% for JHX’s stock, with a 37.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JHX Trading at 15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHX rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.02. In addition, James Hardie Industries plc saw 73.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.68 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for James Hardie Industries plc stands at +13.56. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.