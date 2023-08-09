International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) has increased by 6.85 when compared to last closing price of 44.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is 4.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INSW is 0.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is $60.89, which is $12.61 above the current market price. The public float for INSW is 35.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On August 09, 2023, INSW’s average trading volume was 630.70K shares.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW’s stock has seen a 13.48% increase for the week, with a 25.24% rise in the past month and a 30.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for International Seaways Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.49% for INSW’s stock, with a 24.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 25.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +14.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.28. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 39.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Zabrocky Lois K, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $42.79 back on Aug 01. After this action, Zabrocky Lois K now owns 143,244 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $42,790 using the latest closing price.

Small James D III, the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of International Seaways Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Small James D III is holding 75,217 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc. (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.