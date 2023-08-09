Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.

The public float for ILAG is 8.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ILAG on August 09, 2023 was 67.92K shares.

ILAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) has increased by 10.44 when compared to last closing price of 1.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ILAG’s Market Performance

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) has seen a 4.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.86% decline in the past month and a -11.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for ILAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.32% for ILAG’s stock, with a -18.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ILAG Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILAG rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1239. In addition, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. saw 30.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ILAG

Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.