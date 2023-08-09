Insmed Incorporated’s (INSM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has seen a -0.36% decrease in the past week, with a 8.09% gain in the past month, and a 16.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for INSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.55% for INSM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is $40.77, which is $18.72 above the current market price. The public float for INSM is 134.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INSM on August 09, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

INSM) stock’s latest price update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.82 in relation to its previous close of 21.87. However, the company has experienced a -0.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSM stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for INSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSM in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $50 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INSM Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSM fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.19. In addition, Insmed Incorporated saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSM starting from Smith Michael Alexander, who sale 740 shares at the price of $20.18 back on Jul 11. After this action, Smith Michael Alexander now owns 77,142 shares of Insmed Incorporated, valued at $14,933 using the latest closing price.

Adsett Roger, the Chief Operating Officer of Insmed Incorporated, sale 8,981 shares at $19.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Adsett Roger is holding 151,352 shares at $173,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.87 for the present operating margin

+75.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insmed Incorporated stands at -196.26. The total capital return value is set at -39.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.82.

Based on Insmed Incorporated (INSM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,509.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.79. Total debt to assets is 80.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,498.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.