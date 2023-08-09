ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) has decreased by -16.59 when compared to last closing price of 171.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICUI is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) is $203.50, which is $70.0 above the current market price. The public float for ICUI is 20.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. On August 09, 2023, ICUI’s average trading volume was 177.29K shares.

ICUI’s Market Performance

ICUI’s stock has seen a -18.15% decrease for the week, with a -18.92% drop in the past month and a -22.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for ICU Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.36% for ICUI’s stock, with a -16.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICUI Trading at -20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -20.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICUI fell by -18.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.37. In addition, ICU Medical Inc. saw -9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICUI starting from Jain Vivek, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $180.02 back on Jul 12. After this action, Jain Vivek now owns 23,677 shares of ICU Medical Inc., valued at $5,400,720 using the latest closing price.

Jain Vivek, the Chairman and CEO of ICU Medical Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $188.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Jain Vivek is holding 23,677 shares at $5,660,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

+29.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICU Medical Inc. stands at -3.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.74. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI), the company’s capital structure generated 83.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.36. Total debt to assets is 38.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.