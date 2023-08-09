Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HOTH is 3.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOTH on August 09, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HOTH) stock’s latest price update

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.44 in comparison to its previous close of 2.25, however, the company has experienced a -14.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOTH’s Market Performance

HOTH’s stock has fallen by -14.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.87% and a quarterly rise of 30.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.72% for HOTH’s stock, with a -35.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOTH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HOTH by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for HOTH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on October 15, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

HOTH Trading at -20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -22.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOTH fell by -9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. saw -72.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOTH starting from Knie Robb, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 19. After this action, Knie Robb now owns 828,259 shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,900 using the latest closing price.

Knie Robb, the CEO and President of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Knie Robb is holding 818,259 shares at $4,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOTH

The total capital return value is set at -194.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.05. Equity return is now at value -119.30, with -103.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.