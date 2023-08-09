Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) by analysts is $40.25, which is $27.93 above the current market price. The public float for HIPO is 17.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of HIPO was 83.06K shares.

HIPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) has decreased by -13.07 when compared to last closing price of 14.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -27.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HIPO’s Market Performance

HIPO’s stock has fallen by -27.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.49% and a quarterly drop of -32.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Hippo Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.27% for HIPO’s stock, with a -22.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIPO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HIPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIPO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $24 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HIPO Trading at -23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -27.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIPO fell by -27.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, Hippo Holdings Inc. saw -7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIPO starting from Knauf Noah, who purchase 49,460 shares at the price of $14.63 back on Mar 20. After this action, Knauf Noah now owns 208,531 shares of Hippo Holdings Inc., valued at $723,357 using the latest closing price.

Knauf Noah, the Director of Hippo Holdings Inc., purchase 62,904 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Knauf Noah is holding 159,071 shares at $914,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-227.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hippo Holdings Inc. stands at -278.53. The total capital return value is set at -36.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.10. Equity return is now at value -53.20, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 2.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.