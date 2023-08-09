Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has increased by 8.23 when compared to last closing price of 4.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFAI is $14.00, which is $8.87 above than the current price. The public float for GFAI is 6.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.38% of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on August 09, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI’s stock has seen a -12.31% decrease for the week, with a 7.77% rise in the past month and a -32.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.56% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.47% for GFAI’s stock, with a -38.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -53.85. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.43. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

Based on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.62. Total debt to assets is 46.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.