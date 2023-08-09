Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC): A Technical Analysis

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is $15.38, which is -$0.53 below the current market price. The public float for GBDC is 162.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBDC on August 09, 2023 was 634.92K shares.

GBDC) stock’s latest price update

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC)’s stock price has soared by 3.72 in relation to previous closing price of 14.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GBDC’s Market Performance

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) has experienced a 7.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.22% rise in the past month, and a 13.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for GBDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.03% for GBDC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.37% for the last 200 days.

GBDC Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc. saw 13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Rival Anita J., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on May 25. After this action, Rival Anita J. now owns 69,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc., valued at $104,160 using the latest closing price.

Rival Anita J., the Director of Golub Capital BDC Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $13.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Rival Anita J. is holding 61,000 shares at $139,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.