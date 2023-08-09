Fox Corporation (FOX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fox Corporation (FOX) is $35.58, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for FOX is 131.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOX on August 09, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

FOX) stock’s latest price update

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX)’s stock price has increased by 5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 31.14. However, the company has seen a 5.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/17/23 that Fox News, Dominion Face Risks if Defamation Case Goes to Trial

FOX’s Market Performance

Fox Corporation (FOX) has experienced a 5.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.99% rise in the past month, and a 11.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for FOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.90% for FOX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.38% for the last 200 days.

FOX Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOX rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, Fox Corporation saw 15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOX starting from MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $33.62 back on Jun 16. After this action, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT now owns 157,513 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $3,362,000 using the latest closing price.

DINH VIET D, the Chief Legal and Policy Officer of Fox Corporation, sale 72,207 shares at $35.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that DINH VIET D is holding 49,384 shares at $2,592,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.42 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Corporation stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40.

Based on Fox Corporation (FOX), the company’s capital structure generated 68.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.50. Total debt to assets is 34.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fox Corporation (FOX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.