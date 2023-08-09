Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (FRBN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FRBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2166.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FRBN is at 0.00.

The public float for FRBN is 10.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume for FRBN on August 09, 2023 was 66.57K shares.

FRBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FRBN) has jumped by 0.28 compared to previous close of 10.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRBN’s Market Performance

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (FRBN) has seen a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.21% gain in the past month and a 3.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.26% for FRBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for FRBN’s stock, with a 5.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRBN Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBN rose by +0.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Forbion European Acquisition Corp. saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBN

The total capital return value is set at -1.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (FRBN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.