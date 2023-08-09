Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.03.

The public float for EXTR is 127.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.53% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of EXTR was 2.09M shares.

EXTR) stock’s latest price update

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.00 in comparison to its previous close of 30.51, however, the company has experienced a 11.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR’s stock has risen by 11.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.41% and a quarterly rise of 85.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.63% for EXTR’s stock, with a 55.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXTR Trading at 23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.10. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 69.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $23.05 back on Jun 07. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 610,385 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $2,304,910 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 167,587 shares at $21.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 710,385 shares at $3,548,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Equity return is now at value 50.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.